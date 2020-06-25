ATTLEBORO — Dozens of people gathered at the downtown Veterans Memorial Common on Thursday night to show their support for police, but a contingent of counter-protesters also made their presence known.
The event drew about 100 people in all and was organized by former city councilor and current congressional candidate Julie Hall.
Many police supporters held U.S. flags and signs declaring “We Love Police,” “Blue Lives Matter,” “We Support Our Local Police 100 Percent” and “Thank You For Your Service to This Community.”
There were plenty of honks and thumbs up from those in passing vehicles — for both sides.
“I think it’s a good idea. A lot of news that has been going on about police has been negative,” said Steven Scanlon of Attleboro. “I believe the rally will show the good. Police put their lives on the line for us citizens.”
Until recently, police and other frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus were being hailed as heroes. But the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer changed that.
The death and others similar to it sparked cries for police reform and racial justice nationwide, including several in the local area.
The police rally drew over a dozen counter-protesters, including a city resident carrying a sign pleading “Demand Change, Demand Accountability, #Defund the Police.”
“Defund the police means difficult things in every area,” the resident, who didn’t want to give his name, said. “In Attleboro, I want them to have a little more money so they can have body cams.”
Others’ signs stated, “We Need Positive Change” and “Your Timing is Tone Deaf.”
Hall urged rally attendees to “be a presence” for police. “They know we’re here and it means a lot to them.”
Hall, a U.S. Air Force veteran who is running as a Republican for the 4th District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III, said in announcing the rally this week that she was simply trying to give residents the opportunity to show some support for the men and women in blue.
“I think it’s a good idea,” a North Attleboro resident who didn’t want to be identified, said of the rally. “Without law and order you have chaos.”
Participants were asked to write their name and a note on blue hearts, which were collected and delivered to the nearby police station.
Rally organizers also want residents to place a blue bulb in an outside light and leave it there through the end of July.
