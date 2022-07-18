NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A store selling merchandise with a pro-Donald Trump theme and named after a not-so-subtle dig at President Biden is closing its doors.
The Let’s Go Brandon store on North Washington Street (Route 1) will close July 27, according to a posting on the company Facebook page, which also announced steep discounts on its merchandise.
The post did not give a reason for the closing.
The store, which sells merchandise including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and signs supporting the former president, opened with some fanfare in early December in the former location of an antique store on a busy corner. News of its opening in the Democratic stronghold of Massachusetts made a splash in area media, including The Sun Chronicle, Providence television and even Fox News, although some Boston outlets misidentified it as being located in Attleboro.
As The Sun Chronicle reported in a story on the business’s first days, items on sale included a cap with the words “Blue Lives Matter” while a flag declared “Liberty or Death” with a reference to the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
There were also drink bottles reading “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 presidential election. Other items carried the message “Biden Is Not My President.”
The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” started with an obscene chant at a NASCAR race in October of 2021 in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter, who suggested the crowd was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.” The line has become a tongue-in-cheek rallying cry for opponents of the current president.
Owner Keith Lambert told a Sun Chronicle reporter in December that business was “going really good, a lot of positive reaction, love.”
“People are happy they’re able to express their First Amendment rights,” he added.
The Washington Street location is one of several Lambert owns. He has operated New England For Trump stores in the region since 2019, at one time as many as 22 locations. He has since scaled back the number (a store in Somerset closed last year) and has been converting the remaining sites into Let’s Go Brandon stores. There are also stores in Easton and Bellingham along with locations in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New York.
Lambert could not immediately be reached for comment Monday and the store was not open. Its regular hours are Wednesday though Sunday.
Michael Bedard, president of Bedard Realty, which rents out the space, said Lambert recently gave notice that he was leaving. The storefront is now for rent.
Just a month ago, a Raynham man whose car barrelled through the front window of the Easton store -- an event prominently featured on Lambert’s company webpage and Facebook site -- was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property, Easton Police said. The store reopened the next day and no one was injured. But Lambert and posters on social media pointed to anti-Trump bumper stickers on the VW Jetta Sean Flaherty, 46, was driving. (Friends were quoted at the time saying Flaherty suffered from mental health issues.)
There have been no such incidents at the North Attleboro store, although there were occasional quiet protests outside.