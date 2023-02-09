ATTLEBORO -- A probable cause hearing for a city man charged with killing a neighbor and setting fire to her home was continued Thursday to allow prosecutors more time to present the case to a grand jury.

The suspect, Adam Rollins, 42, is charged in Attleboro District Court with murder in the slaying of 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who was found dead in an early morning fire Nov. 18 that destroyed her Division Street home.

