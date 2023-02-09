ATTLEBORO -- A probable cause hearing for a city man charged with killing a neighbor and setting fire to her home was continued Thursday to allow prosecutors more time to present the case to a grand jury.
The suspect, Adam Rollins, 42, is charged in Attleboro District Court with murder in the slaying of 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who was found dead in an early morning fire Nov. 18 that destroyed her Division Street home.
Rollins, of 392 Lindsey St., appeared in court Thursday on a video screen from jail where he is being held without bail. He pleaded innocent at his arraignment last month.
Prosecutors have released no motive and few details about the slaying.
Last month, a prosecutor said an autopsy determined Henriques suffered injuries he did not detail and died before the fire consumed her home.
Rollins also faces related unarmed burglary and assault charges.
During a probable cause hearing, prosecutors are expected to present enough evidence in the case for a judge to send it to a grand jury.
However, prosecutors most often present criminal cases directly before a grand jury for indictment in superior court, where trials for murder and other serious crimes are held.
Rollins' case was continued to next month.
