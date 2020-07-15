The number of coronavirus cases has jumped by 73 in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, and there have been two more deaths. However, the case number was driven in large part by “probable” cases in Attleboro.
While the number of cases appears large, it’s not as bad as it sounds because probable cases are “old cases” in which a test has revealed antibodies to coronavirus, but the person has no active disease and is only likely to have had it in the past, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
Over the last three weeks, Attleboro has recorded at least 87 “probable” cases and 16 new cases.
This week, Attleboro reported 44 additional cases, most of which were categorized as “probable.”
North Attleboro reported 20 new cases which, coupled with Attleboro’s, account for the vast majority of the area’s increase.
Of the two new deaths reported, one was in Attleboro and one in Wrentham.
That’s below the weekly average of four over the last eight weeks.
All told, the Sun Chronicle area is up to 142 deaths and 1,950 cases.
Statewide, the numbers are 8,368 confirmed and probable deaths and 112,347 confirmed and probable cases.
The number of deaths and cases in nursing homes continues to fall statewide.
Deaths fell to 63 from 93 last week and from 406 six weeks ago.
New cases in nursing homes fell to 147 from 154 last week, and from 1,085 six weeks ago.
The number of all deaths hit 97, which is down 65 from last week and 509 from six weeks ago.
Deaths have fallen every week since at least six weeks ago.
The number of hospitalizations continues to fall as well.
This week the average number of patients per day was 590, last week it was 642.
The week before that it was 769.
The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital intensive care units fell to 80 on Wednesday. That’s the lowest number since early in the pandemic. The highest was reported on April 27 when it hit 1,089.
It’s been falling steadily since.
In Wednesday’s state report, Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported just six coronavirus patients with none in the ICU.
