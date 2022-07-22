Hope the opossum

Hope the opossum is pictured in September 2020 after surgery to remove pellets from her eye. She was shot in woods in North Attleboro. Michael Dorsey-Reed of North Attleboro was charged in the shooting and his case was continued without a finding for six months with probation. His friend, Michael J. Borden of North Attleboro, received two years probation for assaulting two women who confronted the pair after the shooting.

ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man charged with assaulting two women who confronted his friend for shooting an opossum outside their North Attleboro home was sentenced to two years’ probation Friday.

Michael J. Borden, 33, admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to prove him guilty but the case was continued without a finding for two years.

