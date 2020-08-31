NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police on Monday identified the victims of a hit-and-run accident over the weekend that left one person in critical condition.
Police say Paul M. Re, 62, of South Attleboro, and Joy Saint-Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket, were struck about 1:30 p.m. Sunday by a white pickup truck as they were walking on Adamsdale Road, near Galway Drive.
Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where Re remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Police said Saint-Hilaire has been released from the hospital.
Police released security footage of the pickup with a metal tool rack, which they say may be a work truck that is either a GMC Sierra 2500 or a Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver did not stop and was last seen driving south on Adamsdale Road toward Route 123 in Attleboro. The vehicle has front-end damage and the passenger side mirror glass is missing.
Anyone with any information regarding the driver, the pickup truck or has security cameras in the area is urged to call police at 508-695-1212.
