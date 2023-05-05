Workers this weekend will clean housing units at the Dartmouth House of Correction damaged by inmates in an April 21 uprising as an investigation by the Bristol County sheriff’s office into who was responsible continues.
Before the cleanup started, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux on Friday conducted a tour of the two housing units for the media and state officials, including Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Investigators will be scrutinizing security video “frame by frame” to determine those responsible for causing the damage and instigating the uprising, a spokesman for Heroux said.
Inmates who vandalized equipment and furniture during the melee wore shirts or other coverings over their heads or faces, spokesman Jonathan Darling said.
“We have to go frame by frame to identify who is on the video,” he said, adding that there is some video taken from multiple angles that may help identify the perpetrators.
Heroux has said the damage to the two housing units during the six-hour uprising and standoff was estimated at up to $200,000 but there were no injuries to inmates or correctional officers.
No one has been charged yet. Officers are currently cataloguing evidence and makeshift weapons seized after the incident and looking at video evidence, Darling said.
Following the uprising, Heroux said there were 20 “agitators,” or ringleaders, who were transferred to other jails in the state and will be charged once the investigation is completed.
About 200 correctional officers, including some from other parts of the state, quelled the uprising. It began when inmates refused move to other units so workers could modify bunk beds and make other improvements to prevent inmate suicides, according to the sheriff.
Heroux campaigned for the sheriff's job by promising to work to reduce and prevent inmate suicides, which he said were three times the national average at the Bristol County Jail and Dartmouth House of Correction. He took office in January.
The Sun Chronicle reached out Friday to Scanlon, the vice chairman of the House intergovernmental affairs committee. He did not immediately return an email or call to his office.
Also attending the tour were state Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, Dianna Williams, general counsel for the joint committee on the judiciary, and state Rep. Antonio Cabral, D-New Bedford.
