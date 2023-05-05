Workers this weekend will clean housing units at the Dartmouth House of Correction damaged by inmates in an April 21 uprising as an investigation by the Bristol County sheriff’s office into who was responsible continues.

Before the cleanup started, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux on Friday conducted a tour of the two housing units for the media and state officials, including Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.

