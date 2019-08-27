ATTLEBORO — A city council probe into a natural gas leak which forced the midnight evacuation of three homes on Torrey Street and prompted one firefighter to tell a resident they were “five minutes from heaven,” has been closed, but questions remain about the cause of the leak.
The inquiry was ended after water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel testified before councilors last week and announced a new rule that will require road crews repairing or installing water mains to call 9-1-1 when they hit a marked or unmarked gas line.
Councilor Todd Kobus, who headed up the investigation, said he believes the council did as much as it could.
“Things have been changed to mitigate the risk of things happening in the future,” Kobus said. “And I’m satisfied with that.”
Information compiled by Kobus will be sent to the state’s Department of Public Utilities which has jurisdiction over Columbia Gas which, to date, has declined to testify before the council.
However, Columbia Gas spokesperson Kelly Merritt said Friday the company “has committed to have a subject matter expert meet with the municipal councilor.”
Meanwhile, cause of the leak has not been specified.
Wunschel acknowledged that water department workers “bumped” a “stub” service line to a home on Torrey as workers repaired a water main leak on April 22, but it was not thought to have caused damage, she said.
The crew smelled gas when members first tore up the pavement, but that is often the case when they dig in the road, Wunschel said.
The odor either dissipated or was not deemed serious enough to contact the gas company.
The stub service line, which was not attached to a home, came off the gas main in the center of the street and was not marked by Dig Safe.
Unmarked service lines are supposed to be inactive, but this one apparently was active.
Some have speculated that “bumping” the line on April 22 could have caused the leak, which was not discovered until April 27 when a car crashed into a nearby house and the gas company was called.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux told The Sun Chronicle after the meeting that Columbia Gas officials told him the leak came from the gas main which was “corroded” and that the water department did not cause the leak.
He said the gas company repaired it by inserting a PVC pipe into the corroded metal pipe.
The Sun Chronicle asked Columbia Gas to confirm that, but a spokesperson said Friday the people needed to answer the question were on vacation that week.
A new request on Monday did not get a response and none was received by late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the only information the council got from Columbia Gas was that service line stub was cut and capped.
Nothing was said about a corroded main in the middle of the street.
Councilors are not happy with so little information.
A letter sent to Kobus by Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas president and chief operating officer, was inadequate, they said.
“What they sent us is just a form letter, there are no details here,” councilor Laura Dolan said.
She raised the prospect that a leak already existed when the water department began its repair.
“I’m not convinced that this is the water department’s fault,” Dolan said. “I’m not convinced there wasn’t already a leak there.”
Meanwhile, information unearthed by Kobus included statistics from the DPU which show that Attleboro ranked seventh in the state for Grade 1 and Grade 2 natural gas leaks with 103 in 2018.
The next highest number was 91 and a total of 19 cities and towns had at least 50.
A Grade 1 leak is the worst kind of leak and needs immediate attention.
Repairs to a Grade 2 leak can be put off for up to a year.
Springfield had the most Grade 1 and 2 leaks with 802.
On the other end of the spectrum, Swansea ranked 63rd and last with just one leak.
Grade 3 leaks are those which can “be reasonably expected to remain nonhazardous.”
The leak at Torrey Street was a Grade 1 leak and was repaired immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.