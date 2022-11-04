NAMS Threat
Police officers stand outside North Attleboro Middle School Tuesday morning after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are still investigating a shooting threat at North Attleboro Middle School earlier this week.

Police Chief Richard McQuade said Friday that investigators were still conducting interviews of school staff, teachers and students and declined to say whether there are any suspects.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.