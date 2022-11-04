NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are still investigating a shooting threat at North Attleboro Middle School earlier this week.
Police Chief Richard McQuade said Friday that investigators were still conducting interviews of school staff, teachers and students and declined to say whether there are any suspects.
The investigation started after a staff member at the middle school found the threat written on a bathroom wall at the school about 7 a.m. Tuesday, McQuade and Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Students were being picked up by buses at the time and none were in the school.
Out of an abundance of caution, school officials cancelled classes for the day and buses returned children to their homes.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.
