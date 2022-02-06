NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new version of a plan to encourage shoppers to buy locally will be back before the town council in the near future.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors last week tha, after meeting with local businesses, a process he called “enlightening,” he’s revising plans for the Big Red Bucks program.
Under the plan, the town will use $25,000 in federal aid intended to help local businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19 to set up a gift card program. People who spend $50 or more in stores taking part in the program will receive a $5 gift card good at participating local businesses.
“The potential is to take that $25,000 and turn it into $250,000, depending on what you purchase,” Borg said.
The new version will take the town out of running the program, Borg said, and “we hope it will be wildly successful.” The town does plan to advertise the program, including in neighboring communities.
The plan was to go back before the council’s finance subcommittee before being approved by the council.