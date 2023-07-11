FOXBORO — Gillette Stadium officials on Tuesday gave the media a progress report on the $250 million renovation of the sports venue, which includes a “completely reimagined” plaza and grand staircase leading to the stadium, a new 22-story signature lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, the largest outdoor curved-radius video board at a sports venue in the country, and more.

Workers have 60 days to complete the renovation, which began in January 2022.

