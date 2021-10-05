ATTLEBORO — The city assessor’s office has completed its five-year reassessment of property values and, on average, all values went up.
Single-family homes increased in value by 9 percent, residential condominiums by 7.5 percent, two-family homes by 13 percent, three-family homes by 11 percent and apartment buildings with four to eight units by 20 percent.
The value of commercial buildings went up by 6 percent on average and industrial buildings went up by 9 percent.
Values on individual properties may be higher, lower or about the same.
The revaluation is required by state law and has received preliminary certification from the state’s Department of Revenue.
The public disclosure period on the new assessments runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13 and allows taxpayers to review their updated one.
Assessments can be reviewed at the assessor’s office in City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Larson Senior Center at 25 South Main St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They are also available at www.cityofattleboro.us/151/Assessors-Office.
For more information call 508-223-2222, ext. 3131, or email assessor@cityofattleboro.us.
At the end of the disclosure period, values will be submitted to the state for final certification.
