ATTLEBORO — The city council has approved a zoning change for a controversial plan by a Texas developer to build as many as 329 apartments in South Attleboro.
The council voted 8-3 Tuesday to rezone 39 acres needed for the project. The zoning change required eight votes to pass.
The property, owned by Atlantic Golf Centers at 754 Newport Ave.. is currently used as a driving range and golf course.
The developer, Anthony Properties out of Dallas, has done projects in Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota, Indiana, Arkansas and Florida, according to its website.
The South Attleboro project would be its first in New England.
Council President Mark Cooper, who represents Ward 2, voted against the change, as did at-large councilors Richard Conti and Ty Waterman.
In previous comments, Cooper said the project was too dense for the area and that he had received numerous calls from constituents opposing it.
At a prior meeting, Conti said if the project is built it would be “a blight on the land” and that it would be “inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood.”
In a earlier story, it was mistakenly reported that it took only six votes to pass the rezoning.
Councilor Todd Kobus, chairman of the zoning committee, backed the change, saying he believes it’s in the “best interests” of South Attleboro.
He encouraged fellow councilors to vote in favor, and noted the planning board unanimously endorsed the zoning change, though the board still has to decide on the actual plans.
Also at a prior meeting, Ward 1 Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds argued that South Attleboro needs apartments.
She said the only ones available are in old two-and three-family homes.
“A lot of people would like something more high-end to live in,” she said.
Out of the 39 acres, 34 will be converted to General Residence A from Single Residence D to allow for construction of the apartments.
The remaining five acres will be converted to General Business from Planned Highway Business to allow for building as many as four stores on Newport Avenue.
Atlantic Golf Centers is about a mile and a half from the now-closed South Attleboro MBTA station, which is scheduled for a $30 million to $40 million overhaul in the next year or two.
The station was closed abruptly last Friday due to concerns over the deteriorating structural conditions of the pedestrian overpass.
It’s thought that many apartment dwellers will use the commuter rail to get to jobs in Boston or Providence.
