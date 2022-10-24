SEEKONK -- A planned new library failed to muster enough votes at a second town meeting within two years Monday night, with more than 600 voters turning out.
The vote for $24.5 million to build, equip and furnish a new library was 405 to 207, but because of borrowing, a two-thirds vote was required, and that fell short by a mere three votes.
The strong turnout led to long lines to check in, an hour delay, and overflow seating in the high school gym.
Plans called for knocking down the current building on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and building a new library on the same site, which is near The Meadows park.
The town learned this summer the state Board of Library Commissioners has granted $7.3 million for the project, which would have reduced local taxpayers' contribution to around $16 million.
However, the state grant is subject to the town coming up with its share of the overall construction costs by Jan. 9.
The lack of confirmation of the grant at a May 2021 town meeting was a main reason cited by those opposing a new library then.
This time around, opponents cited concerns with the economy, the cost of the new library building, and its design.
Costs for the library had been estimated at about $20 million at the last town meeting, when the vote also fell short by just a few votes.
Building costs in the last few years have escalated along with so many other expenses because of the pandemic, including labor and supply chain issues and inflation.
Proponents of a new library contend a new building is sorely needed because the present facility dating back to the 1970s is outdated and lacks adequate space. The building has had many problems and drawbacks for years, library officials say.
Supporters also countered costs will likely keep rising and money will be saved in the long-term by approving the library expenditure now.
Select board members voted 5-0 for the project but only one member of the finance committee backed the plans.
If the vote had been successful at town meeting, the project was slated to go before a December special election for a tax hike via the state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Now it's back to the drawing board for library officials.