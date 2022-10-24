seekonk public library

The Seekonk Public Library

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

SEEKONK -- A planned new library failed to muster enough votes at a second town meeting within two years Monday night, with more than 600 voters turning out.

The vote for $24.5 million to build, equip and furnish a new library was 405 to 207, but because of borrowing, a two-thirds vote was required, and that fell short by a mere three votes.