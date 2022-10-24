SEEKONK — A proposal for a new $24.5 million town library has narrowly failed to muster enough votes at town meeting for the second time in two years.
The vote to build, equip and furnish the facility was 405 to 207 on Monday night, but a two-thirds majority was needed because the proposal required borrowing. The proposal failed by a mere three votes.
The estimated tax hike would have been $45 per $100,000 assessed valuation but that would have dipped each year over a 20-year bond.
The strong turnout of over 600 residents led to long lines to check in, an hour delay, and overflow seating in the high school gym.
Plans called for knocking down the 14,000-square-foot library on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and building a 23,000-square-foot, two-story structure on the same site, which is near The Meadows park. A lot of the added space would have been dedicated to children and teens.
“The rebuild option is the only option that addresses the needs identified by the community now, as well as addressing those needs 20 years into the future and beyond,” library director Kate Hibbert said.
The town learned this summer the state Board of Library Commissioners has granted $7.3 million for the project, which would have reduced local taxpayers contribution to around $17 million. However, the state grant is subject to the town coming up with its share of the overall construction costs by Jan. 9.
“We truly feel it’s fiscally irresponsible for us not to utilize it,” library trustees Chair Michael Durkay said of the grant.
The lack of confirmation of the grant at a May 2021 town meeting was a main reason cited by those opposing a new library then. This time around, opponents cited concerns with the economy, the cost of the new library building, and its design.
The cost had been estimated at about $20 million at the last town meeting, when the vote also fell short by just a few votes.
Building costs in the last few years have escalated along with many other things due to the pandemic, labor and supply chain issues and inflation.
“All of us are being killed by cost increases,” Durkay said of communities planning new libraries.
Proponents of a new library contend it is sorely needed because the present facility dates to the 1970s and is outdated and lacks adequate space for a town that has grown in population by over 25%. The present building has had many problems for years, library officials say, including a cracking foundation.
Sinking feeling
The library is literally sinking a few inches because it was built on a former town landfill that is settling.
Repairing the building was estimated at about $3 million, and repairing and renovating at about $12.5 million, without addressing the foundation issue. Pursuing a new building was supported at a 2016 town meeting.
Select board members voted 5-0 for the project but only one member of the finance committee backed the plans.
Finance committee member Michael Brady focused on the rising costs and feared they would shoot up more sharply in the future.
“I don’t understand why you can’t build for $15, $16 million,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of people living on incredibly fixed incomes. I just don’t think it’s fair to do something I don’t think is necessary, to build something so elaborate.”
Fellow committee member Normand Duquette added, “We are spending money we don’t have. A lot of this is to chase a grant.”
“Seekonk has historically had issues maintaining its buildings,” he said. “We have houses in this community that have been in the community a lot longer than the library.”
Pam Nunes, who has lived in town about 50 years, said her household’s single paycheck is “stretched to the limit.”
“It looks like a beautiful place,” Nunes said of the proposed library. “I just can’t afford it.”
Resident Andrea Vastis warned costs will only increase in the future.
“If we keep kicking the can down the road, it’s only going to get more expensive,” she said. “It’s fiscally prudent” to vote now.
If the vote was successful at town meeting, the project would have gone before a December special election to override the state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Resident Matt Sluter urged town meeting voters “on the fence” to give residents a chance at an election to weigh in on a project he said will touch every age group.