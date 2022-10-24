seekonk public library

Advocates for a new Seekonk Public Library say the present one, above, is badly outdated and its foundation is sinking.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

SEEKONK — A proposal for a new $24.5 million town library has narrowly failed to muster enough votes at town meeting for the second time in two years.

The vote to build, equip and furnish the facility was 405 to 207 on Monday night, but a two-thirds majority was needed because the proposal required borrowing. The proposal failed by a mere three votes.