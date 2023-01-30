Nova Farms
Nova Farms’ retail marijuana operation would move from the Attleboro Industrial Park on Extension Street to elsewhere in the city if a proposed amendment to the zoning bylaw is approved.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A second public hearing before the city council and planning board on whether to allow retail cannabis shops in non-industrial zoning districts was closed after about an hour of testimony.

The council was forced to hold the hearing, which took place Jan. 17, because it did not act within 90 days after the first hearing in September.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.