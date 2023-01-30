ATTLEBORO — A second public hearing before the city council and planning board on whether to allow retail cannabis shops in non-industrial zoning districts was closed after about an hour of testimony.
The council was forced to hold the hearing, which took place Jan. 17, because it did not act within 90 days after the first hearing in September.
The matter, which is in the ordinance committee, was not discussed during a committee meeting on Jan. 24.
The question is whether the city should allow retail marijuana shops in general business and planned highway business zones.
Currently, cannabis retail shops are only allowed in industrial zones.
There’s also a suggestion that an “overlay district” be created to accommodate the shops.
An overlay district is a geographic area that contains additional or special regulations in addition to the regulations applicable to its original zoning.
So in effect, the geographic area is subject to two sets of regulations.
As he did in the first public hearing, attorney Peter D’Agostino, who was representing a shop called Letizia, LLC. supported the proposals.
“We support the change to general business and planned highway business,” he said.
And he spoke in favor of an overlay district.
“The net effect isn’t different,” he said. “How we get there is different.”
Attorney Jack Jacobi also spoke in favor, but pointed out that the Carpionato Co., who he has frequently represented in development proposals before city boards, owns most of the planned highway business property on Route 1.
“Carpionato rarely leases to anyone other than a national retailer,” he said.
One man, who gave his address as 12 County Way, said the ordinance as currently written should be left alone.
“It is not a hardship for people to buy this product (in an industrial zone),” he said. “What is in place right now is working.”
And Frank Cook, former city council president, sent a letter to the council voicing his staunch opposition.
Cook wrote that relocating retail shops would create more traffic problems where traffic problems already exist.
He said the number of auto fatalities in states that have legalized marijuana use have increased, citing a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study.
And Cook said making cannabis as available as alcohol makes no sense.
“So we recognize the danger with a product that negatively effects good decision-making yet want to add another substance that is equally, potentially more, destructive,” Cook wrote.
“I again emphasize that these changes, if approved, will have a severe, negative impact on the city and its residents,” he wrote.
