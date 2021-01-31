ATTLEBORO — The proposed rezoning of a driving range and golf course in South Attleboro to make way for hundreds of apartments could be in trouble.
One city councilor called the project “a blight on the land.”
He was one of four who committed to voting against it at a Tuesday meeting of the zoning and land use committee headed up by Todd Kobus, leaving the project’s fate in doubt.
Kobus is backing the proposal. He said the planning board unanimously approved it.
It takes six votes of the 11-member panel to approve the rezoning.
Anthony Properties, a Texas real estate development company, has proposed building 329 apartments and four businesses on the 39-acre Atlantic Golf Centers site at 754 Newport Ave. (Route 1A).
To do that, the council would have to rezone 34 acres of the parcel to General Residence A to allow construction of the apartments.
It would also have to rezone five acres to General Business for the commercial portion of the project.
The current zoning is for Single Residence D and Planned Highway Business, respectively.
Many neighbors oppose the project and some councilors are listening, including President Mark Cooper, who represents Ward 2. He noted the “sheer volume of calls” he has gotten against the proposal in explaining his withdrawal of support.
Newport is partly in Ward 1 and partly in Ward 2.
In addition, he believes the project is too intense for the area.
“I just feel it’s too dense so I won’t be voting for it when it comes before the full council,” he said.
Councilor Richard Conti said the construction of hundreds of apartments is “inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood.”
“In fact, it is a blight on the land,” he said.
Conti noted that he opposes the rezoning due to potential traffic issues, as well.
A report submitted by Police Chief Kyle Heagney stated that 60 percent of all “intersection accidents” in 2020 occurred at Newport and Highland Avenue (Rt. 123), which is near the proposed development.
“Now you’re going to add all that density below that intersection — I don’t think so,” Conti said.
Councilors Peter Blais and Ty Waterman also said they will not vote for the rezoning due to traffic concerns.
Councilor Jay DiLisio said the accident report “is a hard one to get past.”
Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds said she has heard from opponents and supporters of the project.
Those supporting it argue that South Attleboro needs apartments.
Reynolds said the only apartments available are in old two- and three-family homes.
“A lot of people would like something more high-end to live in,” she said.
Reynolds did not commit to a yes or no vote.
The committee did not vote to send the matter to the full council because it did not receive the planning board’s written decision, which it must read into the record.
