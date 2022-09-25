Nova Farms
Nova Farms’ retail marijuana operation would move from the Attleboro Industrial Park on Extension Street to elsewhere in the city if a proposed amendment to the zoning bylaw is approved.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO — Marijuana businesses tend to stir up controversy and now a proposal to allow retail marijuana shops in business zones in Attleboro has reignited the flame.

The proposal calls for retail pot shops to be allowed in general business and planned highway business zones with a special permit from the zoning board.

