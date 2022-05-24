MANSFIELD — Those signs that clutter up utility poles and other unauthorized ones around town will apparently continue to be a nuisance.
A proposal to get a better handle on such signs was defeated at last week’s annual town meeting.
Residents objecting to the measure cited concerns with free speech, liability and impact on community groups.
The request needed a two-thirds majority vote to pass as all zoning bylaws do. It appeared the 400 residents in attendance were split on the request.
Select board members brought forth the sign bylaw amendment, which would have required those who put up temporary and permanent signs on town property such as the town common and along roadways to apply to the board for permission.
Signs such as “1-800 Got Junk?” are not permitted but also aren’t regulated, it was noted.
Assistant Town Manager Barry LaCasse compared the proposed step to the procedure those who hang banners around town announcing events have to go through.
“We may end up with signs on town property that may be political in nature” and not aligned with the moral beliefs of most residents, resident Edward Resnick said. “Why open ourselves up to questionable content?”
It was pointed out political signs and other temporary signs are already not allowed on town property.
“There are a number of signs we consistently have to pick up now,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said, mentioning those on utility poles that he said are collected by and held at the town’s DPW.
“I don’t see how this will benefit the town,” Resnick said. “I think it will open us up to a lot of risk.”
Select board member Neil Rhein, who helped found Keep Mansfield Beautiful, the local group that conducts cleanups and works in other ways to clean up litter, pointed out signs tend to blow down.
“The original rationale is many of these signs you see posted around town are litter waiting to happen,” Rhein said. Unauthorized “business signs, that’s what this is targeted for, sign pollution.”
Another resident also voiced several concerns.
“I see this as a slippery slope,” Jim Darragh said. “Now the board would be set up to judge what is permitted. I don’t think it’s in the best interests of the town.”
Yet another voter raised questions of liability, worried a so-called “hate group” would have a sign application rejected and sue.
The resident and others expressed concerns local groups such as the animal shelter and garden club would be hurt by the bylaw.
“We don’t want to say no to the food pantry’s annual fundraiser,” Rhein said, adding the intent is for temporary signs to not stay up for months.
Town Counsel Paul DeRensis said the proposal wasn’t restricting free speech.
“It has nothing to do with limiting free speech,” Dumas said.
Planning board members also backed the bylaw, with board member Adrian LeCesne saying the proposal was “content neutral.”