ATTLEBORO — The proposed rezoning of a portion of Highland Park, a former golf course, from residential to general business has turned into a hot button issue.
The city administration — including Mayor Paul Heroux, Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrassian and Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick — supports a plan rezone 5.49 acres near the clubhouse off Mechanic Street to general business.
The entire 93-acre site is currently zoned Single Residence-D.
At a public hearing Tuesday night, Ayrassian argued that the rezoning would make the land and the former golf course banquet facility more attractive to a buyer who may want to open a restaurant, function hall or even a museum.
“There’s merit in pursuing a commercial use on the site,” he told the council.
The rezoning would open the site to a number of uses, but Ayrassian said the city would put out a “narrowly focused” RFP (request for proposals) for the parcel.
And the city would not be obligated to accept proposals it thought would hurt the area.
While the entire area around Highland Park is residential, Ayrassian argued that the rezoning would not constitute “spot zoning” because the previous uses of the property were a banquet business and a golf course business.
He acknowledged, however, he had not gotten an opinion from the city solicitor on the issue.
The former golf course, Highland Country Club, went bankrupt in 2017. It was bought by the city for $3,022,000 in the summer of 2018.
The actual amount the city paid was $2,974,700 because Highland owed money to the city.
The council approved the purchase in June of 2018 and Heroux completed the deal in August.
The proposal to rezone met substantial opposition. At least seven people spoke against it.
The Highland clubhouse has been considered as a possible location for a new council on aging and one of those arguing against the rezoning was Joe Feroce, president of the COA board of directors.
Feroce argued the council should put off rezoning until a feasibility study designed to recommend a new site for the COA is underway and the Highland site can be included or excluded.
“My request would be for you to defer your vote and let it play out over the next few months,” he said.
Some others argued it would be cheaper to build a new COA designed for the purpose rather than convert the clubhouse.
They used the high school as an example, arguing the new building cost less than a conversion of the old school.
Meanwhile, attorney Michael McGahan, who represented the residents of 92 Westgate Road, John and Nora Walsh, argued the parcel should remain residential.
Westgate Road runs off West Street and parallel to Berwick Road, which borders the park.
The Walshes live next to what was once the golf course’s driving range.
“Why not use it for residential?” McGahan asked. “The entire area is residential. See who would want to develop it.”
McGahan also argued that there’s no plan before the council which in a way was putting the cart before the horse.
He said a General Business designation opens the parcel up to an array of businesses that would not be good for the neighborhood, like auto sales, a gas station or even a brewery.
“There is nothing before the board,” he said. “It’s vastly premature to be requesting this relief. General Business is not the optimal use, Residential is the optimal use.”
Joseph Ordog of Colts Way pointed out that a special committee formed by Heroux to decide on possible uses for the new park rejected the banquet facility as a site for a COA by a 5-4 vote.
And he said using it for a private banquet facility was 14th on a list.
“Changing the zoning without a plan is premature and inappropriate,” he said.
Chris Frappier of Orange Street agreed with him. “Any zoning change before a plan would be premature,” he said.
And Bill Larson of Fairway Drive, which borders the park, said the city should have a master plan for the property and not take a piecemeal approach.
“It was my hope there would be a plan on what to do with the (93) acres,” he said.
Parking lot future
In a separate but related discussion it was indicated that the 350-car parking lot at the other end of the park, which was built for those constructing the new high school, would be kept to provide parking for events such as cross country road races and performances at a proposed pavilion, if it is ever built.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds pointed out that the parking lot was supposed to be removed after the high school was completed, which would allow the parcel to return to its natural state.
However it now appears that officials want the lot to remain.
It was built to code and all that’s needed are permanent lights.
The hearing was continued to Dec. 6.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.