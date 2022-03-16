MANSFIELD — A proposed town meeting article would ask voters to prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” about race and sex in Mansfield public schools, an initiative that echoes similar moves that have been made states nationwide.
Among the provisions in the three-page article would be a ban on teaching that “an individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
A teacher violating that ban could face discipline.
Robert O’Connell, a retired lawyer, submitted a petition with double the required 10 signatures to the town clerk on Feb. 28 in order to place the article amending the town’s bylaws before voters at May’s town meeting.
“I just think it’s wrong to be teaching that type of thing in a public school setting,” he said Wednesday.
O’Connell, a member of the Republican Town Committee, said, “We’ve had discussions about that.” Although he would not cite specific examples from local schools, he added, “I’ve been led to believe that it’s being taught in schools in this state and in this country.”
As a result, he decided to draft the petition.
People ought not to be labeled victims because of their skin color or be thought of as oppressors because of their skin color, O’Connell said, adding, “That’s just wrong.”
At least one educator disputes the idea that such concepts are part of the curriculum in local schools, however.
“I’m aware of nothing like that. It’s not a subject matter I’ve seen in Massachusetts or the curriculums we’ve purchased or we’re required to teach or even discuss,” said Scott Cohen, president of the Mansfield Educators Association, the local teachers union. “This is the first time in 23 years I’ve heard about it.”
State guidelines urge schools to take a balanced approach to such topics.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Education’s framework on teaching about race and racism, “effective history and social science instruction celebrates the progress the United States has made in embracing diversity, while at the same time encouraging honest and informed academic discussions about prejudice, racism, and bigotry in the past and present.”
School Superintendent Theresa Murphy could not be reached for comment Wednesday on local schools’ curriculum.
O’Connell said he does not recall exactly from where he downloaded the language of the proposed article, but he said examples are readily available on the internet. Similar laws and bylaws have been proposed in a number of states and localities around the country. O’Connell’s, however, may be the first such attempt at local legislation in Massachusetts.
O’Connell’s version resembles a “model law” published last year by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. And the American Civil Liberties Union reports that more than two dozen such laws have been proposed in state legislatures nationwide.
Among the concepts prohibited in the local article would be any that teach:
— The state of Massachusetts or any other state or territory of the United States or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
— An individual, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex or race.
— Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.
Along with teachers facing discipline, the article says, administrators could be subject to removal and school committee members could face recall for violating the ban.
O’Connell denied that the proposed bylaw would limit teaching or discussion of events “in an objective manner.”
“History has happened, good and bad,” he said, adding the only thing the bylaw says is “discussion can’t be indoctrinating.”
Cohen, the teachers union president, said he wasn’t concerned for the present about the implications of the bylaw proposal.
“This could be the beginning of it or the end of it. I don’t know,” he said.
“It’s not something I’m going to ignore, but it’s not something I’m prepared to take action on right now,” Cohen said.
He said he believes in the system and is prepared to let the process play out. But, he added, “There are no teachers with any personal agenda they want to push forward.”
According to Neil Rhein, chairman of the select board, the town’s attorney is reviewing all the articles for the May 19 town meeting. Before that meeting the board will do its own review and at that time will vote on what articles to include on the warrant, or agenda, for the meeting.
Rhein said the board is not obligated to place an article on the warrant, but, “If it is up to me, I’d suggest the board take a vote” to put its views on the record.
The town meeting moderator would announce at the meeting how the board voted.
Local officials were unsure if such a change in the bylaws would require a simple majority or a two-thirds vote at town meeting. But any amendments to the bylaws would be subject to review by the state’s Attorney General’s Office.