Say hello to the Cleveland Guardians.
The American League franchise in that Ohio city has officially dispensed with its century-old nickname of “Indians” after a lengthy controversy. The team did away with its patently offensive Chief Wahoo caricature years ago, but struggled to find a new mascot until unveiling the Guardians logo earlier this year.
The team also changed its social media handles to complete the changeover, a process that began in June 2020, when owner Paul Dolan announced the team was dropping “Indians” in the wake of a social reckoning on racist names and symbols.
The Guardians ran into a legal issue along the way as a local roller derby team also called the Guardians filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement. The sides reached an amicable resolution last month, allowing both to use the name.
The team will continue to sell Indians gear — which nearly sold out at the end of last season — at the ballpark with profits going to youth organizations and causes it supports.
And the older nickname will live on for fans of the 1989 movie “Major League,” which followed the ups and downs of a fictionalized Cleveland team and its loyal legion of “featherheads” — some depicted wearing war paint — and its quest for the World Series. (The movie’s penultimate scene shows how the team brings the city together as a hippie and a hardhat embrace in a bar while watching the Tribe clinch the AL divisional championship.) Oddly enough, the opening scene of “Major League” is an image of one of the Guardians of Transportation on Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge, the inspiration for the new nickname.
Of course, this was also the year that the Atlanta Braves, they of the infamous “Tomahawk Chop,” won the actual World Series.
The Braves, who picked up their nickname in 1912 when they were the National League team in Boston — when it was at least alliterative — beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in the 2021 Series, bringing Atlanta its first championship since 1995. But the series was perhaps best known for having former President Donald Trump attending one of the games in Atlanta’s Trust Park and performing the Chop along with the rest of the home crowd.
The Chop — a back- and-forth arm movement sometimes employed with a foam tomahawk — has been used by the Florida State Seminoles, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and many high school teams over the years.
The Braves, who use a tomahawk as part of their team logo, have resisted persistent criticism from Native American groups that both the team nickname and the Chop are disrespectful of their culture and history.
And then there’s the saga of the Washington NFL team, which, after ditching a nickname deemed so offensive that some newspaper sports pages wouldn’t print it anymore, still hasn’t come up with a new one for the current football season.
It’s been a confusing year for Native American mascots — and those who oppose them.
Local mascot use
Locally, three high schools in The Sun Chronicle circulation area — King Philip Regional, Foxboro and Seekonk — use the nickname “Warriors” for their sports teams and incorporate some Native American iconography into the mix. Foxboro and KP teams both compete in the Hockomock league, leading to some editorially awkward “Warriors vs. Warriors” sports stories.
Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton — attended by some area students — calls its sports teams the Chieftains and uses a stylized profile of a Native American as a logo.
They are part of a dwindling band of teams across the Commonwealth — only about two dozen school districts still use some form of Native American nicknames or mascots. That’s down from even a few years ago when those names numbered in the 40s.
And those remaining could see their days numbered as well if a bill currently on Beacon Hill becomes law.
The bill, S.2493, would amend state laws to ensure that “no public school uses an athletic team name, logo, or mascot which names, refers to, represents, or is associated with Native Americans, including aspects of Native American cultures and specific Native American tribes, or which denigrates any racial, ethnic, gender, or religious group.”
It’s not the first piece of proposed legislation to address the controversy. Versions in prior years have died in committee or never come to a floor vote.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, whose district includes the three King Philip towns of Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville, is a co-sponsor of the current bill.
“Whether or not intentional, sometimes traditions can cause harm,” the senator wrote in an email response to a question from The Sun Chronicle. “Many Indigenous people in Massachusetts and across our nation have spoken decisively against Native American mascots as offensive misrepresentations of their cultures. After centuries of violence and genocide in the United States, we must hear and respect these voices.”
Native American groups have expressed their support for the bill, which, according to Rausch’s office, is still awaiting a committee vote.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Megan Page, representing the Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe, headquartered in Fall River, wrote, that “Indigenous people have longed for a day where we are no longer mocked and paraded around like mythical creatures, aggressive warriors, and savages. Please hear our pleas to pass this bill.”
Page wrote that the use of Native imagery is neither respectful of Native peoples nor harmless fun.
“Research has shown that these mascots have negative psychological and social impacts on native and non-native students alike,” she wrote. “The use of mascots, logos, etc. imprints an image of Native Americans that are often stereotypical and negative to children at a young, impressionable age. It has been said that these mascots are honoring Native Americans, but a lot of us do not feel that way. These images negatively impact how any child views Native people.”
Long histories
Native mascots and images have a long history at local schools. King Philip, whose name honors the Native leader — also known at Metacom — of the bloody 17th century war against English settlers that ended in defeat for Indigenous peoples, has apparently been using the Warrior nickname since the regional district was formed in the 1950s. Seekonk High has evidently been associated with the name since it was established in the 1960s.
Besides using the Warrior nickname and a sketch of a Native man’s head enclosed in an arrowhead as a school symbol, some KP football helmets this year and in years past were seen decorated with decals to resemble a Native American headdress. Seekonk uses a lance festooned with a feather as part of its team logos.
But Foxboro’s use of the Warrior name may be the oldest, harking back to the late 1940s with the use of a drawing of the profile of a stern-looking Native man as a team logo — a close copy of the discontinued Washington Football Team’s symbol — dating to the ‘80s.
Robert Canfield, chairman of the Foxboro School Committee, says his board is aware of the issue. He said the school has deemphasized the use of the Native image in favor of a more neutral gold and blue “F”, although the historic logo still appeared on Warrior football helmets this season.
However, when the high school rededicated the renovated Sam Berns Community Field a few years ago, the centerpiece on the new turf was a large “F” for Foxboro, rather than the familiar “Indian head” logo.
“We have thoughts around how we are changing the representation of the Warriors,” Canfield said.
“It’s been on our agenda to start to address the imagery in detail,” Canfield said, after some parents have brought up the mascot issue. But, as with last year, the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of schools “put everything else out the window.”
Canfield said the mascot issue — which he said he recognizes stirs strong emotions — has not made it back on the agenda so far. When it does, he said, public opinion, will only be one factor in the district’s decision making. “It will be careful conversation, careful and thorough.”
School officials in Seekonk and at King Philip did not respond to requests for comment on this story. However, last year, when the King Philip school board included an agenda item on the controversy — for informational purposes — at one of its meetings, the response on local social media accounts was immediate and angry.
An online petition quickly garnered more than 516 names against any change, although that was never a topic of discussion.
For Rausch, the state senator, the issue goes beyond just sports mascots and symbols.
She notes in her email that, along with supporting the mascot ban, “I also filed a bill to include Native American history and contemporary Indigenous issues in our school curriculum. These bills work hand in hand. Schools must prepare our children to be global-minded critical thinkers, and that necessitates accurate teachings on Indigenous peoples and honest conversations about our nation’s history.”
Megan Page, the Native American leader from Fall River, would like to see some history made, however. In her letter to the Legislature, she wrote, that pleas for change have not been heard on the local level. “It is time we are heard. It is time we are celebrated for who we are. It is time for a change.”
