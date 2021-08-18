NORTH ATTLEBORO — The owners of what could become the town’s first legal pot dispensary will be going before the planning board for a hearing Thursday.
Green Leaf Health is seeking a marijuana special permit among other authorizations. The approval process has been underway for more than a year.
Green Leaf wants to open for business at 91 George Leven Drive.
Also on the agenda will be a review of the board’s agreement with owners of the apartment complex at 21 East Street. The nearly $16 million development was granted a temporary permit to allow tenants to move in to some of the buildings in June, conditional on the developers meeting a list of board conditions.
The planning board will also hear from an engineering firm on a proposed self-storage facility at 74 Elm St., the site of a former jewelry and electronics factory.
The town department of public works will also report to the board about plans to build a 2,800-square-foot water treatment facility at its Adamsdale well. The facility will be designed to eliminate certain chemicals, known as PFAS, from the drinking water supply.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at town hall and also virtually. For information on how to access the meeting virtually, go to the planning board page at www.nattleboro.com.
