An abandoned railroad corridor now overgrown with weeds is slated in the coming years to be turned into a recreation trail stretching from the Rhode Island border to Walpole and passing through several Attleboro-area towns.
Plans for what is being called the Metacomet Greenway are well under way, using the former Old Colony Rail layout.
The trail would go from the Pawtucket/Cumberland line, through North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, and end at Winter Street in Walpole.
When the trail is completed, walkers, joggers, bicyclists and other users should be a common sight along the route, project proponents say.
“A project of this magnitude will benefit families and businesses in the area for many years to come,” said Zack McKeever of Norfolk, president of the Metacomet Greenway Association Inc. “It will provide local families with an easily accessible linear park, connecting recreation facilities.”
Among those are Community Field in North Attleboro, Telford Park in Plainville, and the Rice Recreation Complex in Wrentham.
“It will improve road safety and provide for transportation alternatives known to reduce carbon emissions, and provide health benefits to all who utilize it,” McKeever said. “The proposed greenway would provide passive-recreational opportunities to all including the elderly and individuals with disabilities.”
And there are plenty of other benefits if the trail is built, he said.
“It will help towns meet open space and recreation goals,” McKeever added. “It will benefit downtown businesses in Wrentham, the Outlets, Plainville and North Attleboro, bringing tourism and an economic boost.”
The proposed trail is about 17.5 miles long.
“We also hope to involve Cumberland in the future,” which would bring it to a total length of about 20 miles, McKeever said.
Paul Arvidson of Wrentham is another area resident heavily involved with the project.
“This multi-use trail project which when realized will have a positive impact on our local communities,” Arvidson said.
Organizers have successfully advocated for funding from some of the involved towns for a feasibility study — the first key step for the trail.
“The feasibility study will shed light on future costs,” McKeever said. “Challenges will of course be the cost, however there are many grant opportunities available, and the current administration at the Statehouse is very supportive of rail to trail projects.”
For their studies, Wrentham residents voted at town meeting in November 2020 to use up to $84,000 in Community Preservation Act funds and Norfolk voters, at their June 2021 town meeting, up to $50,000 in CPA funds.
CPA funding comes from a property tax surcharge and is intended for open space and recreation, affordable housing and historical preservation.
Each town is responsible for their own feasibility study but they may not be required.
VHB, an engineering, consulting and design firm based in Watertown, has been hired by Wrentham to conduct its feasibility study in conjunction with a walking trail project at the Rice complex.
Norfolk is working with BETA Group of Norwood.
“The two firms have communicated to make sure there is a seamless transition between the trails at the towns’ border,” McKeever said.
Wrentham and Norfolk hope to have their studies completed this spring.
A virtual public workshop about Norfolk’s study is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 by that town’s land use department.
Visit www.norfolk.ma.us for more information and how to participate.
Details about a similar workshop in Wrentham are expected soon.
There are discussions in Walpole for that town to work with BETA as well.
McKeever became involved in the project as his work office backs up to the trail layout on Cushing Drive in Wrentham.
McKeever and others organized a Friends Group last May, and meetings are held every other month to discuss the project, with the next meeting in March.
Somewhat surprisingly, trail proponents say their plans haven’t been derailed by the pandemic.
“I would say if anything it has helped bring attention and support to the project,” McKeever said. “Many people found themselves outdoors more frequently than years past. Bike shops were selling out of bicycles, and it allowed our group of volunteers to come together in discussing this project.
“The overwhelming majority of comments are supportive,” McKeever said.
In November 2020, a flyer was mailed out to about 300 families with property adjacent to the proposed trail, McKeever said, “as we would expect most of the concern to come from potential trail neighbors worried about their privacy.”
A virtual question-and-answer session was then held in November 2020.
“We took a lot of questions and concerns,” McKeever said. “Our goal is to work with folks to make sure the proposed project works for everyone.”
Completion dates for such projects vary, he acknowledged.
“We hope to construct the trail in phases, and much depends on who owns the property,” McKeever said.
Owners include the towns, utilities and residents.
“Our goal is to stay true to the abandoned rail bed as much as possible, however due to past development and land ownership, some detour will be required,” McKeever said.
“There are sections of the proposed trail that might require negotiation with property owners, but ultimately the feasibility study, when complete, will provide more information,” McKeever said. “We are very hopeful to be able to work with all parties to come up with a trail system that provides privacy to neighbors and access to others.”
To learn more about the project, visit www.metacometgreenway.org.