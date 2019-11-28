ATTLEBORO — The fate of the former Richardson School, which serves as the de facto social service center for the city, has yet to be decided, but an outright sale now seems unlikely.
With other proposals for the disposition of the 23,500-square-foot building on Pine Street being floated, the city council appears ready to send Mayor Paul Heroux’s request to sell the 118-year-old building back to him for amendment.
Heroux himself has floated an alternative to selling it and relocating the eight low-budget social service agencies that occupy it.
In September he suggested a plan that would restrict the sale of the building, which is located in the less prosperous East Side, to a nonprofit agency if that agency is willing to allow all the social services now in the building to remain.
He said he’d accept as little as $1 for the structure.
Representatives of the agencies argued at a public hearing last summer that the building, which is just outside downtown and near public transportation, is ideally situated to serve those members of the public who need it most.
In addition, with all the agencies in the same building it’s easier for clients to find the help they need and it’s easier for the agencies to work together.
On Tuesday, some councilors, including Sara Lynn Reynolds, said they’d want more than $1 for the building. However they’re eager to explore other proposals — such as the mayor’s.
As a result, the city property committee, headed up by Reynolds, voted to refer the matter back to Heroux for re-submission with a new plan.
The full council must approve the committee’s decision.
The building, which has been used to house private nonprofit groups like the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative for at least 30 years, is technically owned by the quasi-public corporation Community Development for Attleboro Inc.
As mayor, Heroux is president of the company and other city officials serve as board members.
Last spring the board told the council that the building is a money pit for the city.
Rents do not cover costs of the building and there are hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of repairs needed.
But as a result of opposition to the sale, Heroux offered an alternative.
“I can put out (a request for proposals) to sell it to a nonprofit, the city will no longer be bleeding money, and the nonprofits will remain in their current location,” Heroux said in September. “It’s a win-win for the city and the nonprofits currently there. This is the best outcome.”
Councilors said other proposals have been floated as well, but did not talk about any specifics.
