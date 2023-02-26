City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall

ATTLEBORO — A number of people turned out for a public hearing before the city council on the creation of a “sustainability commission," with some in favor, while at least one took exception to the plan.

Former city councilor Mike Davis, who headed up the six-member panel that created what the commission would stand for and do, was among those speaking at the hearing Tuesday in favor, along with other members of the panel.

