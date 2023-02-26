ATTLEBORO — A number of people turned out for a public hearing before the city council on the creation of a “sustainability commission," with some in favor, while at least one took exception to the plan.
Former city councilor Mike Davis, who headed up the six-member panel that created what the commission would stand for and do, was among those speaking at the hearing Tuesday in favor, along with other members of the panel.
Davis said the time is now to establish a sustainability commission.
“A yes vote for the sustainability commission says you believe we need to live more sustainably. In other words, live within our budget, consume what can be replenished and protect what can’t be replaced. A yes vote says that you trust of group of volunteer residents to advise a path forward towards a more sustainable Attleboro,” he said. “Creating a sustainability commission of volunteer residents is at least a start to having a more sustainable future for our kids and their kids. Now is the time to get started.”
The plan he and his team put together is comprised of “six pillars” that include the topics of sustainable growth, water security, waste reduction, conservation, renewable energy and education and participation.
Jack Jacobi spoke against the measure.
Jacobi, a lawyer in the city, said he was speaking for himself and not advocating for a client.
In addition, he was not speaking for the municipal building commission of which he’s the chair or the school building committee of which he’s the vice-chair.
He said he had a problem with both the process of how the panel was created and what the panel created.
“What it appears they are trying to do is back-door an Environmental Master Plan without you voting on it,” Jacobi told the council.
While he agreed that a sustainability commission is needed, he contested the way the panel was created and that for months the public didn’t know it existed and had no opportunity to provide input.
Basically they met in secret, he said.
The last few meetings of the group were held at 3 p.m. in city hall to which the public was invited.
“To me that’s not transparent,” Jacobi said.
He said meeting at that time of day was a time most residents could not attend because of work.
He questioned whether the panel would be merely an advocacy group or an enforcement group.
“It sounds like they will have the authority to tell department heads what to do and how to do it, but that’s the job of the mayor,” Jacobi said.
And he said some parts of the document make it sound like the panel would have the power to negotiate on behalf of the city, which is the administration’s job.
“Enforcement and negotiations, the commission shouldn’t be doing that,” Jacobi told a reporter after the meeting.
“This is not well drafted,” Jacobi said. “But the concept is a great one.”
Chair of the council's ordinance committee Cathleen DeSimone said she agreed with many of Jacobi’s points and amendments are in process.
“If we respect the commission enough, we have to do this the right way,” DeSimone said.
Jacobi sent suggested changes on Friday to DeSimone.
Currently, the commission would be made up of nine people including two non-voting members who would be city employees.
One would be appointed by the mayor and the other by the council president.
The remaining seven would be volunteer residents who would be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council.
Their terms would be three years and would overlap.
The hearing was closed on Tuesday.
