FOXBORO — A Florida court has agreed to hear an appeal of a decision to not allow the use of a video that prosecutors say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in sex acts at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla.
The appeal, which also involves two other defendants, isn’t expected to be heard for several months by the Fourth District Court of Appeals in West Palm Beach.
Kraft, 78, pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019.
According to police records, officers secretly recorded Kraft engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia spa and then handing over cash on two consecutive days in January 2019.
The lower court ruled in May 2019 the prosecution could not use video from inside the massage parlor in court. A judge decided police detectives and the judge who issued the search warrant allowing the secret installation of cameras at the spa did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of other customers, some of whom only received legal massages.
Lawyers for Kraft filed a motion after that decision to try and prevent the video from ever being released. Public records law in Florida gives the media access to all records and evidence in court cases.
In a September 2019 filing, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office claimed Kraft’s guilt is “a virtual certainty” and the warrant was completely legal.
Out of 39 recordings of customers at the spa, only four didn’t show criminal conduct, the attorney general’s office said.
