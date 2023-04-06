FALL RIVER — An Attleboro man is alleged to have fatally beaten his 80-year-old neighbor and ripped her pants off before burning her house down to cover up his crimes, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., in Attleboro, was ordered held without bail Thursday by a Fall River Superior Court judge who said the evidence against him was “substantial.”
Rollins pleaded not guilty to murder, arson, burglary and assault, and assault with intent to rape, as well as two counts of possession of child pornography.
He is accused of assaulting and killing Judith Henriques, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in her Division Street home a half-mile from his own home on the night of Nov. 17 into Nov. 18.
A state medical examiner determined Henriques died of severe head injuries and neck wounds consistent with strangulation before the fire consumed her home at 30 Division St., Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan said during a hearing.
In new disclosures in the case, Mohan said Henriques was found nude from the waist down next to a pair of her pants that were ripped and had underwear still inside.
Forensic testing on the clothing has not been completed yet nor on mini liquor bottles found along the wood line off Lindsey Street along with thousands of dollars of Henriques’ jewelry and Rollins’ ATM card, the prosecutor said.
Rollins’ DNA was found on a mini liquor bottle in Henriques’ backyard along with other mini bottles, a lighter and his sneakers, according to the prosecutor.
Before the murder, Rollins conducted internet searches on his cellphone for pornography featuring elderly women and of elderly women who wanted to engage in sex, Mohan said.
A search of his cellphone also revealed two photos alleged to be child pornography and searches for pornography of children of all ages, according to the prosecutor.
Rollins also conducted searches “not just for sexually explicit material but also specific to sexual torture, abuse and rape,” Mohan said.
Evidence also indicated that Rollins was responsible for breaking the basement window of Henriques’ home while she was home about three weeks before she was slain, he said.
Henriques, an independent woman, lived alone and was scared enough to call her children. They found a hat outside the house that matched one Rollins had worn, the prosecutor said.
In addition, Mohan said, evidence on Rollins’ cellphone also indicated he was in Henriques’ yard on the night the basement window was broken and a week before the slaying.
“Essentially, the defendant was stalking Ms. Henriques without her knowledge,” Mohan said.
The night the basement window was broken, Mohan said, Rollins showed up at a drug dealer’s home intoxicated asking to buy crack cocaine.
According to Mohan, Rollins knew Henriques because he remodeled her kitchen and painted her home.
There is also a familial connection. Rollins is the first cousin of one of Henriques’ son-in-laws and his brother is business partners with Henriques’ son, according to the prosecutor.
About a dozen family members were in court for the arraignment. They have attended the prior court hearings following Rollins’ arrest on Jan. 2.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III also attended the arraignment.
In response to the allegations aired in court, Daniel Pond, one of the lawyers representing Rollins, said that although the prosecution has evidence “there is no evidence that Mr. Rollins was inside the house.”
The police investigation into Rollins did not gain traction until family members of the victim sifted through the ruins of her home and also searched businesses for video evidence.
Family members, including her son-in-law who is an Attleboro firefighter, searched for her jewelry collection as well as an explanation as to why she did not escape the house that had smoke detectors, Mohan said.
When questioned by police, Mohan said, Rollins admitted being at the house the night of the fire but said he was so intoxicated he blacked out and had no memory of the night.
Judge William White rejected Pond’s argument for bail in the case, saying the evidence was “substantial.”
“This is a crime that took place and an effort to conceal it by terrible means,” White said, adding that the house was set on fire with the owner inside.
“It also was conducted by clumsy means with evidence that points directly to Mr. Rollins,” the judge said, adding that much of the evidence gathered by the victim’s family later proved valuable to prosecutors.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.