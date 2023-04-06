FALL RIVER — An Attleboro man is alleged to have fatally beaten his 80-year-old neighbor and ripped her pants off before burning her house down to cover up his crimes, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., in Attleboro, was ordered held without bail Thursday by a Fall River Superior Court judge who said the evidence against him was “substantial.”

