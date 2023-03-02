ATTLEBORO -- By the end of the month, a Bristol County grand jury is expected to finish hearing evidence against the suspect accused of killing an elderly Attleboro woman and setting fire to her home, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., in Attleboro, was scheduled for a probable cause hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court in connection to the Nov. 18 fire and killing of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.
However, the hearing was continued to March 31. The grand jury is expected to decide whether to indict Rollins in connection with the crimes before then, a prosecutor said.
Henriques was found dead after an early morning fire Nov. 18 that destroyed her Division Street home.
During Rollins’s arraignment in January, a prosecutor said Henriques died of injuries prior to the fire. He did not detail those injuries.
Prosecutors have released no motive and few details about the killing and records filed with the case have been impounded by the court.
Rollins has pleaded innocent to murder, arson, unarmed burglary and assault charges and is being held in jail without bail.
Grand jury proceedings are secret. If Adams is indicted, the case will be transferred to superior court where murder trials are held.
