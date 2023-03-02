Rollins, Adam Arraignment
Adam Rollins, right, is arraigned Jan. 3 in Attleboro District Court on charges he robbed and assaulted an elderly Attleboro neighbor who was later found dead by firefighters responding to a blaze at her home. At left is Rollins’ attorney, Damien Puller of Taunton.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- By the end of the month, a Bristol County grand jury is expected to finish hearing evidence against the suspect accused of killing an elderly Attleboro woman and setting fire to her home, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., in Attleboro, was scheduled for a probable cause hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court in connection to the Nov. 18 fire and killing of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.

