ATTLEBORO -- The suspect in a North Attleboro killing last week allegedly shot the victim in a dispute over a drug deal, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Adam Walker, 33, of East Providence, was ordered held without bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to murder and two gun charges.
The victim, Peter Schifone, 38, of 64 High St., in North Attleboro, was shot once in the chest about 4 p.m. last Wednesday. He died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about 45 minutes later, according to police reports.
“It appears that Mr. Walker and the victim in this case had a disagreement over a drug transaction,” Assistant District Attorney Dan Walsh said.
Walker also allegedly told a friend he shot the victim, Walsh said in court during a brief recitation of the allegations against the defendant.
Walker allegedly drove to the apartment and spoke outside with Schifone before arguing again inside and then driving off. He walked back to the apartment and ran off shortly after the shooting, Walsh said.
Walker’s lawyer, Frank Camera of Fall River, said he had just received police reports in the case so was unable to comment on them.
“They are just allegations,” Camera said, adding that he would conduct his own investigation to defend his client.
In reports filed by local and state police, investigators say they obtained cellphone records, video surveillance and interviewed witnesses.
The combination of information, including Walker’s own admission, allegedly placed Walker at the scene of the crime.
One of the witnesses is a 37-year-old woman from Stoughton who is a friend of Schifone’s. She was inside the apartment when he was shot just outside his door in the hallway, according to a police report.
The woman could not see the face of the man through the partially opened door, but she saw him shoot Schifone before he ran out of the building.
“You’re going to shoot me?,” she heard Schifone say before he was shot.
Walker, also known as “Fresh,” allegedly told his girlfriend he shot Schifone after Schifone assaulted him and that he no longer had the gun, according to a police report.
Police found a 9 mm shell casing near Schifone in the hallway outside his apartment.
During the investigation, police executed a search of Walker’s East Providence apartment Friday. But a police report does not say whether a gun was recovered.
Police also obtained a search warrant for a rental car Walker allegedly obtained for his girlfriend and used to meet with Schifone before the shooting.
Police seized the vehicle to conduct a forensic examination and to obtain GPS information.
Before he was shot, police say that Schifone and Walker were in a dispute about the price of drugs. Schifone told his friend he was being offered a “poor drug deal.”
Schifone had Walker listed as “Front Yard Dude” in his phone because he was known to park in front in the parking lot of the building, according to a police report.
Walker was arrested without incident about 6:30 p.m. Friday after an SUV he was a passenger in was stopped by state police on Route 6 in Swansea.
He was under surveillance at the time by North Attleboro and state police.
Police say Walker is on probation in Rhode Island for larceny and a domestic-related charges.
The murder case was continued to July 29 for a probable cause hearing unless Walker is indicted by a Bristol County grand jury before then.
An indictment would transfer the case to superior court where murder cases are tried.
