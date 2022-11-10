FALL RIVER -- The son of a Seekonk man found shot to death in his apartment last year allegedly planned to kill his father and carried out the plot with a friend because his father was abusive toward him and his mother, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Joseph “JD” Housley II, 22, of Rehoboth, had allegedly previously threatened to kill his 66-year-old father Joseph D. Housley and planned the murder on July 4, 2021 -- his mother’s birthday -- but postponed it for two days, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson said in Fall River Superior Court.

