FALL RIVER -- The son of a Seekonk man found shot to death in his apartment last year allegedly planned to kill his father and carried out the plot with a friend because his father was abusive toward him and his mother, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Joseph “JD” Housley II, 22, of Rehoboth, had allegedly previously threatened to kill his 66-year-old father Joseph D. Housley and planned the murder on July 4, 2021 -- his mother’s birthday -- but postponed it for two days, Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson said in Fall River Superior Court.
The father was found shot three times with a .44 caliber gun in his Greenbriar Village apartment at 101 Forsythe Circle on July 6, 2021 and was later pronounced dead.
“He wanted to kill him. He knew how to find him. He knew where he lived,” Guilderson said of Housley II.
Housley II and his co-defendant, Christopher Heron, 21, of 101 Mason St., Rehoboth, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawfully carrying a firearm.
They were ordered held without bail on the murder charges and are also being held as dangerous persons for their previous arrests on drug trafficking and weapons charges.
The two men went to great lengths to hide their alleged involvement in the homicide by covering the interior of a car with plastic and disposing of the clothes they wore to the crime scene, Guilderson alleged.
They also burned cellphones they allegedly used to communicate but investigators linked them to the devices through the recovery of undamaged components, the prosecutor said.
Housley II also contacted cooperating witnesses, told them what to tell investigators and offered to pay for lawyers for his co-defendant and others, Guilderson said.
The two men were arrested in the fall of last year on drug trafficking and weapons charges and held in jail while state and Seekonk police continued to investigate the homicide.
"This was a planned, premeditated first-degree murder," Guilderson said.
The prosecutor did not say whether the murder weapon was recovered, but he did tell the judge that .44-caliber and other ammunition were found in the son's home at 12 Peckham St. in Rehoboth, in addition to two guns.
During a search, police also seized over $436,000 in cash, crates of THC products and boxes of heat-sealed bags of suspected marijuana weighing over 50 pounds, in addition to a trash bag filled with alleged marijuana, according to the prosecutor and court records.
Police seized a backpack containing a .357-caliber semi-automatic pistol in a plastic bag and a black mask from Heron’s apartment and his car.
They also say they seized a large capacity magazine for the weapon, about two pounds of marijuana and assorted THC products, psilocybin mushrooms, hash oil, over 1,000 Adderall pills and $19,700 in cash, according to court records.
Heron’s lawyer, Edward Molari of Boston, said he could not comment on specific allegations because he has not yet received information from prosecutors on the homicide.
“The gun they found in the house wasn’t connected to the murder,” Molari said.
Housley II’s lawyer, John Pensa of Providence, declined to comment, saying he has not received information in the case.
During the bail hearing, Guilderson said Housley II was affected by his parents’ relationship and contentious divorce proceedings.
He lived with his mother while his brother Adam lived with the father. Adam Housley was not home when his father was killed, Guilderson said.
Court records show Joseph and Erdina Housley were married in Newport in June 2000 and last lived together at their home at 12 Peckham St. in Rehoboth in July 2019.
Erdina Housley previously filed for divorce in November 2017 but the proceedings were dismissed two months later when they apparently reconciled. Joseph Housley filed for divorce in January 2020 citing irreconcilable differences, according to court records.
Both had sought restraining orders during their marriage, court records say.
In February 2018, Housley Sr. was charged with domestic assault but the case was dismissed three months later, according to court records.
The younger Housley was committed to a state Department of Youth Services facility for assault-related offenses and was in custody in 2017 when his mother filed for divorce, according to Guilderson and court records.
