FALL RIVER -- A fugitive extradited to Massachusetts from Guatemala pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a 1991 homicide in Attleboro where he lived at the time.
Mario R. Garcia, 54, was ordered held in jail without bail after being arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on a murder charge.
When he was 19, he allegedly stabbed Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia, 28, in the chest with a butcher knife outside Recinos Garcia’s house on Dean Street near Bank Street on Nov. 16, 1991, a prosecutor said.
Recinos Garcia, the married father of three children, died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson said the two men knew one another and were friendly, but that Garcia suspected the victim of stealing some gold chains from him a month earlier.
Before the slaying, Garcia allegedly struck the victim in the head with a beer bottle at an Attleboro bar and the two men were separated by others there, Guilderson said.
Later in the evening, Guilderson said, the defendant went home to arm himself with the butcher knife tucked in his jacket and went to Recinos Garcia’s home and lured him outside with the promise of an apology.
“From there the victim ultimately went outside. They appeared to have made amends. It was then that the defendant stabbed him in the chest with a butcher knife,” Guilderson said.
There were several eye witnesses to the assault and others to the events that evening who still live in Attleboro, out of state and in Guatemala who will testify at trial, the prosecutor said.
In response, Garcia’s lawyer, Mark Booker of Fall River, said, “Mr. Garcia, here, categorically denies that he committed the charges.”
After the slaying, Garcia allegedly fled the Attleboro area and ultimately returned to his native Guatemala where he worked on a shrimp farm under an alias, Guilderson said.
Authorities learned of his location and matched his fingerprint taken by Attleboro police after a domestic assault a month before the slaying to his Guatemalan government identification under his alias, Guilderson said.
Garcia was apprehended in Guatemala on Dec. 14 after an investigation by the Attleboro Police Department, the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and International Investigations Division.
Garcia was allowed to listen to the court proceedings through an Spanish interpreter from behind a door in the prisoner’s dock.
Recinos Garcia’s daughter, Delia Hernandez, 34, flew from her home in Georgia to attend the arraignment.
“I had to show up and be here for my dad,” she told The Sun Chronicle afterwards, adding that she was emotionally prepared to look at Garcia but he was allowed to stay outside the courtroom.
“I feel really disappointed that he didn’t show his face in the courtroom. I always knew he was a coward,” Hernandez said.
She was joined during the proceeding by her aunt and a niece and a grand-niece of her father.
Judge William White allowed Garcia to remain outside the courtroom at his lawyer’s request after hearing arguments at a bench conference.
The judge explained afterwards that the identification of the defendant as the assailant may be an issue at a trial and he was allowing the request with “an abundance of caution.”
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III attended the arraignment and spoke with the victim’s family outside the courtroom.
The case was continued June for a pretrial conference.
