WRENTHAM — Prosecutors have dropped the rape case against an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female customer in Wrentham in April because the woman declined to testify and DNA evidence excluded the defendant, according to court records.
Melvin Guerrero-Encarnacion, 33, of Lynn, was accused of raping the woman on a secluded street in the early morning hours of April 28. He denied the allegations and testifyied in his own defense at a preliminary hearing in May in Wrentham District Court.
A Norfolk County prosecutor notified the court last week that they wanted the case dismissed because the woman did not want to testify at a probable cause hearing and DNA evidence excluded Guerrero-Encarnacion as a suspect, according to the court document.
The dismissal was sought “in the interest of justice.”
“That brings Mr. Guerrero’s nightmare to an initial conclusion,” Robert Carmel-Montes, Guerrero-Encarnacion’s lawyer, said. “He’s obviously relieved that he has been vindicated. But at the same time it leaves a bitter taste because he did nothing wrong.”
Guerrero-Encarnacion was arrested May 3 and was suspended from his job. He spent two weeks in jail until a judge released him on his own recognizance after a dangerousness hearing.
Carmel-Montes said his client’s reputation suffered because he was falsely accused and he lost his freedom for the time spent in jail. He also is weaker financially and will try to get his job back, the defense lawyer said.
Guerrero-Encarnacion had driven the woman from Clearmont Condominiums in Franklin to a secluded street in Wrentham near her friend’s house. She claimed the incident occurred in the vehicle and admitted to drinking, according to a police report.
During his testimony, Guerrero-Encarnacion said the woman became sexually aggressive towards him. He said she took off her pants and groped him before getting on top of him and taking off her blouse.
Also during the hearing, Wrentham Detective Robert O’Connell testified that a man who attended the party at Clearmont Condominiums in Franklin told him the woman offered to have sex with him and his girlfriend.
The man contacted him after seeing media reports of the incident, O’Connell testified.
O’Connell also testified that a forensic examination of Guerrero-Encarnacion’s SUV turned up no DNA evidence indicating a sexual encounter occurred in the vehicle.
Carmel-Montes has said his client is the father of a 3-year-old son and has no criminal record. He said Guerrero-Encarnacion worked for ride sharing companies for five years without a complaint from 13,000 customers.
