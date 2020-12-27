ATTLEBORO -- Prosecutors have reduced charges filed in the holdup of a Norton barber outside his business earlier this month.
Charges against Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, were reduced Thursday in Attleboro District Court to larceny from a person.
Donovan was previously charged with unarmed robbery in the Dec. 3 holdup of a 32-year-old barber in the parking lot of the Boneheads Barbershop in a plaza off Route 123 in Norton.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo told the court that prosecutors will not seek a grand jury indictment in the case and will try Donovan at the district court level.
Donovan is being held in jail without bail in pre-trial detention under the state’s dangerousness law. His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
The district court does not have the jurisdiction to try unarmed robbery cases.
Prosecutors have the option to seek an indictment to send the case to superior court where penalties are harsher or try the case in district court. The maximum penalty a district court judge can impose is 2 1/2 years in jail.
The robbery was captured on surveillance video, according to prosecutors.
A co-defendant, 33-year-old Joseph Dunkle of Quincy, was also charged in the case. He is free on bail.
The suspects are also charged with assaulting the barber.
