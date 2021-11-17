FALL RIVER — During another two hours of testimony Wednesday, the prosecution’s star witness insisted he told the truth to police about a 2017 Attleboro homicide.
Archie Charles, 29, formerly of Attleboro, testified for a second day in Fall River Superior Court against former friend Jaquan Cohen, 30, of Boston.
Cohen is accused of first-degree murder and related charges in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare at a South Avenue home on Dec. 4, 2017.
His lawyer, Mark Wester, has argued Cohen was not the shooter and suggested during his cross examination that Charles lied about events to get a deal with prosecutors.
During his 3 ½ hours of testimony over two days, Charles said he was the getaway driver while Cohen and another man forced their way into a home in a plot to steal 10 pounds of marijuana.
He testified that when Cohen got back to the getaway vehicle, he admitted to shooting Pomare, a former Attleboro man visiting a close friend at South Avenue.
“You weren’t trying to get the best deal you could for this?” Wester asked.
“No,” Charles answered.
Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, a murder charge filed against Charles was reduced to manslaughter and he received an 8- to 11-year prison sentence.
He will be on probation for two years after his sentence is completed for two conspiracy charges related to the home invasion and armed assault.
Charles admitted he bargained for less prison time but ultimately agreed to the prosecution’s offer.
During questioning, Wester suggested Charles changed his statements to police between the time of his arrest in December 2017 and now.
Charles admitted to lying about his addresses and circumstances about destroying his cellphone but maintained he never saw Cohen with a gun.
He denied any animosity toward Cohen and said he didn’t recall when asked about making disparaging remarks about him during recorded prison telephone calls.
“I was upset but I wouldn’t say I felt that way,” Charles said at another point.
But under questioning by Bristol County Deputy District Attorney William McCauley, Charles maintained he was truthful.
He admitted he was angry at Cohen about “the whole thing that happened” as a result of the shooting and losing his freedom.
“Did you want anybody to be killed during the course of this,” McCauley asked.
“No,” Charles said.
Prosecutors could nullify the plea agreement if they determine Charles was not telling the truth. But Wester pointed out that prosecutors, who wrote the agreement, would be the ones judging Charles’ truthfulness.
Following Charles’ testimony, the prosecution rested its case after 23 witnesses over eight days. Charles offered the most damaging testimony against the defendant.
However, he is the only witness to identify Cohen in court as the shooter. James Burrus and his mother Dawna Gyukeri-Burrus testified they could not identify the armed intruders who threatened them.
Prosecutors built a circumstantial case with no murder weapon. A bullet was found in Cohen’s apartment of the same caliber that killed Pomare. But there is no DNA linking Cohen to the crime despite the collection of evidence at South Avenue and from the getaway vehicle.
There is also inconsistent testimony about Pomare’s reaction to the armed men when he woke up from a couch during the commotion, and the jury will have to sort that out.
According to Charles, Cohen claimed Pomare reached for his gun and James Burrus, who lived at 148 South Ave. at the time, testified Pomare had his hands up to his shoulders in surrender.
In addition, a ballistics expert testified there was no gunpowder residue on Pomare to indicate the shooting was at close range.
Wester gave no opening statement and called three Attleboro police officers to testify about photo array identification, booking questions and doorbell camera video clips.
Co-defendants Job Williams, 37, of Boston, and Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and are serving a prison sentences.
Williams admitted to be one of the two armed intruders and Petigny admitting to hatching the scheme to rob Burrus of his marijuana stash.
The defense continues its case Thursday.
