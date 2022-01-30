ATTLEBORO — Prosecutors are asking an Attleboro District Court judge to order the defendants in a drive-by shooting on James Street last month to give a DNA sample.
A hearing is scheduled Feb. 10 to determine whether Sauvens Derosiers, 22, of 130 Steere St., Attleboro; Jean A. Bastien, 19, of Taunton and Kepler Joseph, 20, of 47 Johnson St., North Attleboro, should comply with the request.
Prosecutors want a judge to allow authorities to collect DNA evidence from swabs of the defendants’ mouths.
The men are charged in connection with the shooting Dec. 22 outside the home in which two parked cars were struck by bullets.
Police also allege Socia drove a bullet-riddled car from the scene and parked it about a mile away from his home.
A probable cause hearing scheduled for Friday was continued.
The target of the alleged shooting was Mark Socia, 20, who lives with his parents on James Street, but prosecutors say they do not have a motive for the crime.
Socia has been charged with misleading police conducting the investigation and is a defendant in a separate drive-by shooting last February on Richardson Avenue involving another man.
In addition, prosecutors filed a motion Friday seeking the passcode for Derosiers’ cellphone.
Police had obtained a search warrant for the contents of the phone but need the passcode because the phone’s contents are encrypted, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa told the court.
The phone and a 9 mm handgun were found in an SUV the defendants were in when it crashed into another vehicle at County Square the night of the shooting.
The crash occurred moments after police attempted to stop the vehicle the defendants were traveling in.
Prosecutors say the 9 mm shell casings found at the scene of the James Street shooting matched the bullet casings found in the gun.
Derosiers and Bastien are being held in jail without bail in pre-trial detention after a judge deemed them dangerous. Joseph is free on bail on home confinement with a GPS bracelet.
All three men have pleaded innocent to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm.