ATTLEBORO — Prosecutors will seek a grand jury indictment against a convicted drug dealer arrested July 1 in Attleboro in a car police say contained loaded guns and suspected narcotics.
Manny Roman, 45, of Franklin, faces a possible indictment when the case is presented next week to a Bristol County grand jury, a prosecutor said Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Roman was the target of an investigation by Taunton police when he was stopped near Briggs Corner. He was a passenger in a car registered to his mother and was the under police surveillance, according to court records.
Police say they found two loaded .40 caliber Glock handguns, an unloaded Ruger 9 mm handgun and a box containing 200 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition after executing a search warrant of the vehicle.
Also found were a small amount of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, suboxone strips, five digital scales, 10 cellphones and a bogus Pepsi can authorities say was empty but is used to conceal drugs, according to police.
The driver, Jacqueline Dean, 33, of Norton, was arrested on related drug charges.
Roman was ordered held without bail after a judge deemed him a danger to the community following a pretrial hearing.
Roman has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to various weapons and drug charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.