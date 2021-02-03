ATTLEBORO — Federal prosecutors say a former city man deserves to go to prison for over three years because he knowingly bilked investors and lacked empathy for his victims.
Although David Correia, 45, apologized for his crimes in a letter to a judge, a New York prosecutor said in court papers filed this week that Correia never mentioned his victims and deflected blame.
Correia pleaded guilty in October to defrauding seven investors in a company called Fraud Guarantee out of $2.3 million and lying to the Federal Elections Commission in a separate scheme concerning political donations.
The company was headed by Lev Parnas, former associate of Rudolph Guiliani, the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump.
Parnas and another a co-defendant of Correia’s are awaiting trial.
Correia, who now lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., is asking to be spared incarceration. But prosecutors want a judge to send the 1993 Attleboro High School graduate to prison for over three years.
“His brazen fraud and deceitful behavior caused significant financial harm to his victims, and his lies to the FEC frustrated the agency’s important mission,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebekuh Donaleski wrote in court papers filed Monday.
Correia is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8 in federal court in Manhattan.
Federal guidelines call for a sentence of between 33 and 41 months but the judge is not bound by them.
Because Correia has no prior record and didn’t gain as much from the fraud as his co-defendants are said to have, the probation department is recommending a one-year sentence, according to court records.
Although Correia claims he wrongly placed his trust in Parnas, federal prosecutors say he knowingly participated in the fraud for seven years and had little empathy for the victims.
They say Corriea was pivotal to the scheme, could “talk the talk” and gained the trust of the victims — even though he continues to downplay his conduct and shifts blame to Parnas.
Correia was routinely broke and was consistently seeking ways to cover his basic living expenses, according to prosecutors.
“What makes this fraud so shameless, and the conduct so serious, is the fact that a significant portion of the victims’ funds were used to pay for the personal expenses of Correia, Parnas and their families,” Donaleski wrote.
As part of his plea, Correia agreed to forfeit forfeit $43,650 and pay $2.3 million in restitution to investors.
Although Correia claims to have received only $43,650 from the scheme, prosecutors say he should not be judged by the amount he received but for how instrumental he was in carrying out the fraud.
Before his downfall, Correia operated restaurants and once aspired to become a professional golfer. He is married with two young children.
