SEEKONK — Federal prosecutors want a local man to serve two weeks in prison for stomping on media camera equipment in a staging area during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection while his lawyer is asking a judge for probation.

Chase Allen, 26, a self-described video documentarian, will find out his punishment when he is sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

