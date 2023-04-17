SEEKONK — Federal prosecutors want a local man to serve two weeks in prison for stomping on media camera equipment in a staging area during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection while his lawyer is asking a judge for probation.
Chase Allen, 26, a self-described video documentarian, will find out his punishment when he is sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
He pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds. The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor charge is six months in federal prison.
Allen, who had his own YouTube page called the Allen Report, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by the FBI and is one of more than 900 people charged by federal prosecutors as a result of the violence at the Capitol.
In a sentencing memorandum, a federal prosecutor said Allen participated in the violence by yelling at media members and damaging camera equipment and then initially lying to investigators about his actions before his arrest in Nevada.
Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, a public defender, argued that Allen initially went to the Capitol to film the riot, got swept up in the frenzy and made a misguided decision to participate in the violence in the media staging area. She said Allen is ashamed of his actions and admires journalists.
Federal prosecutors said Allen was captured on video swearing and yelling at members of the media in an enclosed area outside the Capitol, inciting violence and stomping on reporters’ equipment.
They say Allen went to an entrance of the Capitol but did not go inside because he was suspicious of police officers allowing people to enter, fearing it was a trap and he would be arrested.
Five days after the riot, prosecutors say Allen was arrested for trespassing outside the FBI headquarters in Las Vegas and received a suspended jail sentence. Allen told agents he was participating in a First Amendment audit with a group called Auditing America Defense.
His actions at the Capitol, according to prosecutors, justify a two-week prison sentence followed by three years of probation. They noted a woman charged with the same crime during the riot was sentenced to a longer prison term.
“Allen was part of a violent mob that assaulted members of the news media and destroyed property associated with the news media at the east front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Leigh Blackwell wrote.
She also said he was part of the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election and peaceful transfer of power. The violence resulted in at least four direct deaths, left hundreds of police officers injured and more than $2.8 million in damage to the Capitol.
Four people were killed during the riots and in the days and weeks that followed five police officers who had served at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died.
“The Court must also consider that Allen’s conduct on January 6, like the conduct of hundreds of other rioters, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm police officers who were trying to prevent a breach of the Capitol Building, and disrupt the proceedings,” Blackwell wrote.
In his sentencing memorandum, O’Neill-Greenberg recommended a sentence of three years’ probation, saying Allen has accepted responsibility and has already experienced the repercussions of his actions.
Because of his arrest, his mother can no longer care for foster children and he can no longer realize his “long-held hope” to join the military, according to O’Neill-Greenberg.
Previously, Allen traveled around the country filming Black Lives Matter rallies, protests in Seattle and posted them on social media along with political rallies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the lawyer said.
“His hope to capture video footage at the Capital for his aspirational video documentarian career devolved into grave errors of judgment when Mr. Allen joined an outside crowd of rioters gathered on the Capital grounds and engaged in behavior that included property damage of abandoned media equipment,” she wrote.
“His crime, although serious, was an inherently non-violent property offense that was the result of unplanned, impulsive, flawed decision-making, and was not borne of a plan, desire, or motivation to hurt others, disrupt democracy, or upend the proper functioning of Congress or our government,” O’Neill-Greenberg said.
While on pretrial release, he said, Allen has obeyed all of the court-ordered conditions and has worked at a local store where his supervisor praised him and wrote a letter of support.
As part of his plea bargain agreement, prosecutors had dropped a more serious felony charge that carried a maximum five-year prison sentence. His also agreed to pay $500 restitution.
