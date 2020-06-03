MANSFIELD — A march organized by a local high school senior will offer support to the Black Lives Matter movement Friday.
Brinly Meelia, 18, says the march, set for 2 p.m., will go from Mansfield High School to the town’s police station.
Meelia, who announced plans for the march on social media, said at least 150 people had signed up to participate earlier this week but she expects more to attend.
Meelia, who is headed to Northeastern University in the fall, said she wanted to demonstrate “that Mansfield cares” about the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Four police officers involved in the incident have been charged in his death.
Something about that incident, she said, “broke my heart. My dad was very supportive of me and gave me the idea to do something a little more.”
