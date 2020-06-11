WRENTHAM -- The Peace Protest scheduled for Thursday night on the town common has been canceled due to an expected thunderstorm.
The event will be rescheduled for sometime next week but no date was immediately set.
A similar protest Monday night was peaceful and well attended, according to police.
The events are among several rallies that have been held in the area and nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after his arrest by police.
Forecasters expected a rain storm with thunder and gusty winds Thursday night.
