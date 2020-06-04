ATTLEBORO — The ongoing anger over the death of George Floyd is prompting more outpourings of support in the area.
What started with a group of friends talking has grown into a planned demonstration at Capron Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Ethan Gallishaw, 17, of Seekonk, a junior at Bishop Feehan High School, said Thursday that he and a group of friends had talked “about how we wanted to take action.”
They spread the information through word of mouth and social media and “a lot of people have come to us. We have 50 to 100 and maybe more, we are not exactly sure,” Gallishaw said.
The group, which is not affiliated with the high school and has spread beyond the original circle of friends to include people from neighboring communities, has gotten the go-ahead from Mayor Paul Heroux and Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
Sunday’s event will include speakers, signs and a moment of silence for Floyd.
Floyd was a black Minneapolis resident who died in police custody on Memorial Day. The four officers involved in his arrest have been fired and are being prosecuted criminally. The incident has sparked protests against police brutality and racial discrimination around the country and in the area, including demonstrations in Providence, Brockton and Boston, some of which ended in violence.
On Friday, a march from Mansfield High School to the town police station is planned at 2 p.m., organized by a Mansfield High student.
And on Wednesday, a demonstration was held in North Attleboro that brought more than 100 people to the Community School to ask people to stand against racism.
The group cheered and chanted in the town center for some two hours.
The demonstration began with nine minutes of silence on one knee, in memory of the length of time a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck outside a cruiser. Then the crowd moved to the street.
The event was organized by seniors at North Attleboro High.
