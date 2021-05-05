MANSFIELD -- Providence Bagel is set to open its first Massachusetts location this summer at the downtown Rumford 214 building at Rumford Avenue and Thomas Street.
The shop is expected to open by mid- to late summer and will start hiring in the next month or so, the company announced on its Facebook page.
Providence Bagel, founded and owned by North Attleboro native Chris Wietecha, opened its first store on North Main Street in Providence over four years ago.
Since then, the 2004 North Attleboro High School graduate has opened shops in North Providence and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
The shops offer 19 flavors of bagels, pastries, weekend specials and 13 spreads. In addition, they sell deli sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, teas and juices.
Over the last four years, Wietecha said, Providence Bagel has won Best Bagel in Rhode Island as well as Best Breakfast in Providence from RI Monthly magazine.
“Four years in a row. We are very proud of that,” Wietecha said in an email.
They mix the dough and bake the bagels fresh every day. The most important thing, he said, is live yeast and liquid barley – “none of that dry stuff.”
“I got a recipe from a very old-school bagel baker from Long Island who also helped train us. We use high end materials for our bagels and don’t skimp,” Weitecha said.
He said he is happy to be opening a shop closer to his hometown and is very excited to join the Mansfield community and serve new guests as well as old customers who drove to Rhode Island.
“My goal was to expand the brand and open more shops around,” Weitecha said.
In 2019, the company opened its shops in North Providence and at URI and had more plans for growth in 2020 before the pandemic.
“We didn’t know what the future held for us but we actually ended up having a strong year,” Weitecha said.
The drive-thru windows at two of the shops enabled them to remain open for business and the company also launched an app that “has really taken off,” he said.
When the pandemic hit last spring, the company launched RI Feeds Our Heroes and raised over $40,000 for gift cards from local restaurants. Weitecha said they gave the gift cards to nurses, doctors and hospital employees on the front lines.
