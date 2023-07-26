SEEKONK — A Providence man was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton Superior Court on charges stemming from a drug raid at a Route 1 motel that came after a months-long police investigation.
Darryl Adams, 53, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after pleading innocent to trafficking in more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Adams was arrested at Mary’s Motor Lodge where police seized over 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at the motel, Capt. Matthew Jardine said Wednesday.
Jardine said he could not comment on the details of the investigation. The probe was conducted by the department’s narcotics unit.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
