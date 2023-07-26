seekonk drug bust

Police display items seized during a drug raid Tuesday at a Seekonk motel.

 Seekonk Police

SEEKONK — A Providence man was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton Superior Court on charges stemming from a drug raid at a Route 1 motel that came after a months-long police investigation.

Darryl Adams, 53, was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail after pleading innocent to trafficking in more than 18 grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.