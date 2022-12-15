U.S. District Court Providence

U.S. District Court in Providence

 David Linton

A Providence man was sentenced to one year in federal prison Thursday for his role in scamming Home Depot stores -- including ones in South Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk -- out of $600,000 worth of tools and building supplies.

In addition to his jail term, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, was also ordered to pay nearly $47,000 in restitution to Citibank, which provided lines of credit to Home Depot customers, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.