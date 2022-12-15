A Providence man was sentenced to one year in federal prison Thursday for his role in scamming Home Depot stores -- including ones in South Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk -- out of $600,000 worth of tools and building supplies.
In addition to his jail term, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, was also ordered to pay nearly $47,000 in restitution to Citibank, which provided lines of credit to Home Depot customers, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.
Taveras-Garcia admitted in U.S. District Court in Providence that he participated in a wide-ranging scheme that used stolen or fraudulently created business credit accounts to defraud stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
He also admitted to buying construction materials for his roofing business from an accomplice who allegedly purchased them through stolen credit information.
He pleaded guilty Sept. 6 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
A second defendant, Samuel Machuca, 50, of Attleboro, died before his case was resolved, according to court records.
A third man, Abel Bier Romero, 29, of Cranston, is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.