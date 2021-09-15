SEEKONK — A man sought for a fatal shooting last month in Providence has been arrested in Seekonk.
Ahmad Crowell, whose age and address were not available, was found Monday at an autobody shop in Seekonk, Providence police said.
Seekonk police assisted with the arrest.
Providence police say Crowell allegedly shot Daniel Zairis, 24, about 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, outside Revel Lounge on O’Connell Street. Zairis was taken by friends to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It was one of two deadly shootings in the city within about 20 minutes.
Seekonk police took custody of Crowell after his arrest. He was arraigned Tuesday as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition to Providence.
Crowell appeared Wednesday in Providence District Court on a murder charge. Additional weapons charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.