ORLEANS — Provincetown police found Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas allegedly drunk and asleep in his SUV after a woman called them to check on his well-being, according to court records obtained Tuesday by The Sun Chronicle.
Dumas, 43, the former mayor of Attleboro and an Attleboro resident, was found alone in his vehicle about 7 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Provincetown Bike Shack, about a quarter-mile away from the police station on Shank Painter Road.
Police said the engine was idling and the headlights were on when they woke Dumas up by banging “multiple times” on the window of the 2015 Mercedes ML 350 and shining a flashlight in his face, according to a police report.
“He appeared confused as he was looking around and appeared surprised to see us standing next to his vehicle,” Sgt. Christopher Landry wrote in his report, adding that Dumas did not appear to be injured.
Police said they could detect the odor of alcohol, that Dumas’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that his speech was slurred. Dumas told police he was coming from Provincetown and thought he was in Cambridge, according to the police report.
Although Dumas told the officer he did not have any alcoholic beverages throughout the night, police say he failed field sobriety tests. He declined to take a roadside portable breath test, saying, “I just need to speak to someone before I do that,” according to the police report.
His license was suspended after he later declined to take a breath test at the police station. He was released after booking and paying a $40 fee to a clerk magistrate, according to the police report.
Dumas pleaded innocent Monday in Orleans District Court to drunken driving and driving to endanger and is free on his own recognizance. He is due back in court later this month for a pretrial conference.
Dumas’s lawyer, Melissa Hendrie of Fall River, released a statement saying because the case is pending in court “we cannot discuss the details of” it.
“However,” Hendrie added, “it is important to note that my client was not driving at the time of the incident. We will have an opportunity to challenge the charges in court at the appropriate time. There will be no further comments until the case is resolved.”
Dumas was back at work Tuesday but his secretary told The Sun Chronicle he would have no comment. When asked if there would be an emergency meeting of the select board, Dumas’s secretary said the board has a regular meeting Wednesday night.
Members of the board, including the Chairman Jesse Aptowitz, did not return phone calls or emails inquiring about Dumas’s arrest.
The woman who called police, who did not want her name used, said she was going out to walk her dog when she saw Dumas in his car.
“I didn’t know if he had a heart attack,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
She was surprised when told Dumas, whom she does not know, was arrested for drunken driving. She said she feared he may have had a medical problem because of the time of day and because the car engine was running.
“I told the police if he was just sleeping he could sleep there,” the woman, who owns the bicycle repair and rental shop, said.
Dumas took over as town manager in Mansfield January 2018 after serving the previous 14 years as Attleboro’s mayor.
As town manager, he has received glowing reviews from select board members and played a key role implementing many initiatives and overseeing several projects.
They have included reorganizing town departments to improve efficiency and save money in the long run, being instrumental in moving building projects forward for the new department of public works and public safety departments, revamping the town website, and making the town more attractive to businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.