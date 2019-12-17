ATTLEBORO — The city’s veterans services director has put out a call for people to attend the services of an Attleboro veteran who died without a family.
Ken Badertscher says Edward “Ed” Hammond “proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.”
He served during the Cold War between 1957-59 as an aircraft weapons mechanic.
His last duty station was at Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire, Badertscher said in a press release Monday.
“Let’s prove to this veteran that he did not die alone, but that he has a huge family and community that appreciate the years of service he gave to our country,” he said.
“Please spread the word, and if you are available to attend, I’ll look forward to seeing you there.”
Services for Hammond will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro.
The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. at Bourne National Veterans Cemetery on Connery Ave. in Bourne, and full military honors will be afforded to Hammond at his burial.
For more information contact Dyer-Lake Funeral Home at 508-695-0200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.