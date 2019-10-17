MANSFIELD — An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new public safety building will be held Saturday morning.
The $22 million building at 500 East St. is at the intersection with Pratt Street (Route 106). It houses the town’s police and fire departments, which have already moved in.
The ribbon cutting is slated for 9 a.m. with tours of the new building from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The new complex and a new Department of Public Works facility were made possible when town meeting approved $35 million in 2015.
The municipal building committee played a key part in getting the buildings constructed.
For firefighters, their new home was very welcome after having spent several months operating out of the DPW facility following a fire at the North Main Street station.
Town officials are looking into what to do with that old facility. The fire station on Plymouth Street will remain open.
The town is considering turning the former police station off West Street near town hall into a new senior center. Costs are expected to run several million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.