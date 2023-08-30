Foxboro Football Helmet

An image of Foxboro High School's helmet from 2017.

 File photo

FOXBORO -- An open forum scheduled for Sept. 26 may help gauge more clearly public sentiment regarding efforts by school officials to reassess the suitability of a Native American as the face of Foxboro’s athletic teams.

That effort -- which may ultimately result in replacing the traditional Native America head logo, the Warrior nickname, or both -- prompted a groundswell of opposition when introduced last spring, including a petition signed by more the 2,100 residents opposing the move.