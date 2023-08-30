FOXBORO -- An open forum scheduled for Sept. 26 may help gauge more clearly public sentiment regarding efforts by school officials to reassess the suitability of a Native American as the face of Foxboro’s athletic teams.
That effort -- which may ultimately result in replacing the traditional Native America head logo, the Warrior nickname, or both -- prompted a groundswell of opposition when introduced last spring, including a petition signed by more the 2,100 residents opposing the move.
In addition, more than 700 “Warrior Pride” lawn signs were purchased by residents in support of retaining the current logo.
It wasn’t the first time that questions over images deemed offensive by Native Americans or other groups have arisen locally.
In 2013, then-school board members opted against placing a Warrior logo at midfield of the new turf complex at Foxboro High School, where most athletic uniforms no longer feature Native American imagery.
Although committee members previously had planned to ask indigenous leaders to share their feelings about Native American imagery -- and the Foxboro icon in particular -- it now seems that non-residents will not be allowed to speak at the Sept. 26 forum.
According to Chairman Richard Pearson, school board members will not participate directly, but defer any discussion and/or decision-making to a later date.
“Our intent is to listen and hear,” Pearson said this week.
Townspeople desiring to speak at the forum, which will be facilitated by Town Moderator Frank Spillane, will be required to register online by Sept. 21 at noon, according Pearson.
Speakers will be limited to three minutes, and anyone unable to attend the forum in person may submit written comments, although they will not be read that evening.
An online portal to register will be available no later than Sept. 5, Pearson said.
The volume of registrants will help determine whether the event can be held at the town hall meeting room or will require a larger setting, possibly the auditorium at the high school.
Pearson said that board members will make a final determination on where the forum should be held, as well as firming up any loose ends, at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 19.